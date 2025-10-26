RTC Union Demands Crackdown On Illegal Private Buses

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh PTD (RTC) Employees Union has urged the state government to strengthen the APSRTC and curb the operations of illegal private travel buses that endanger passengers’ lives.

Union state president Palisetti Damodar Rao and general secretary G. V. Narsaiah, speaking in Vijayawada on Saturday, said APSRTC remains India’s most reliable transport network, ensuring safe travel for passengers, but its revenues are being severely affected by unauthorised private bus operators.

Referring to the tragic Kurnool bus accident involving a private travel bus, they blamed untrained drivers, the absence of dual-driver systems, and overspeeding without proper monitoring as the main causes of such incidents.

They appealed to the government to introduce more long-distance AC and sleeper services under APSRTC with state support and to act against illegal operators plying buses without valid permits, which they said were causing losses of nearly `1,500 crore annually to the corporation.

The union leaders also urged passengers to prioritise safety over speed and choose APSRTC services, which operate under the motto “Safety First.” They called for public cooperation to safeguard the state’s public transport system.