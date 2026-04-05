RTC to Run 70 Special Buses For Simhachalam Chandanotsavam

Visakhapatnam: The regional manager of APSRTC for Visakhapatnam, B. Appala Naidu, inspected the Simhachalam depot on Saturday in preparation for the annual Chandanotsavam of the Sri Varaha Narasimha Swamy temple, scheduled for April 20.

He on Saturday inspected the Simhachalam depot and directed officials to deploy around 70 buses to ferry devotees between the hilltop temple and the foothill.

Stressing the need for seamless operations, he instructed that all vehicles undergo thorough inspections and necessary repairs. He also ordered the deployment of special mechanical teams at the hilltop to ensure continuous monitoring and immediate attention to any technical issues.

Naidu said bus services should operate without interruption from the early hours of the festival day, with a dedicated relief team kept on standby to handle emergencies.

Senior officials, including deputy chief mechanical engineer A. Gangadhar and deputy chief traffic manager K. Padmavathi, along with depot and engineering staff, expressed readiness to implement the arrangements and ensure smooth transportation for devotees.