RTC to Operate 6,100 Special Services During Dasara Festival From Oct. 4 to 20

Vijayawada:The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) to operate 6,100 special services with normal fare from October 4 to 20 to transport people from parts of AP, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai to visit Kanaka Durga temples and offer puja during the Dasara festival.

In a release issued here on Monday, the APSRTC said it would operate specials in addition to the regular services during the festive days to neighbouring states covering Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai besides Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Kurnool, Rajamahendravaram, Tirupati, Anantapur, Vizianagaram, Kakinada, Bhimavaram, Amalapuram, Kadapa, Bhadrachalam, Srisailam, Markapuram, Ongole, Tuni, Srikakulam and Nellore.

The RTC has planned to operate 3,040 special services to various destinations before Dasara festival from October 4 to 11 and operate 3,060 special services after Dasara festival from October 12 to 20.

The RTC has announced that it would operate its special services with normal fare by giving relief to the travellers. It will also introduce Unified Ticketing Solution to help payment through PhonePe, Google Pay, QR code, credit/debit cards and swiping of cards to avoid trouble with change money while purchasing tickets.

The RTC authorities have provided the facility to check the availability of seats and to choose the choicest buses for travel during the festive season. The special services to have advance reservation facility for both ways of the journey and those who reserve tickets for both ways to get 10 per cent discount on fare. Tickets are also available through APSRTC app and online facility.

The APSRTC will also operate 1,930 trips of services from Tirupati to Tirumala per day from October 4 to 12 as part of Navaratri Brahmotsavams of lord Venkateswara. For Garuda Seva and other days, the RTC has arranged to operate 2,714 trips of services from October 8 to 9.

The RTC authorities will deploy officers and supervisors and provide a call centre facility 24x7 at 149 and at 0866-2570005 for information and complaints.