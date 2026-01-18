APSRTC Running Extra Buses To Clear Post-Sankranti Rush

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam is witnessing a heavy outgo of passengers returning to their destinations after the Sankranti festival. This has prompted Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) to operate special services.

Regional manager B. Appalanayudu said the district has so far generated about Rs 1.2 crore of revenue. If the rush continues into next week, additional buses will be deployed to various locations.

Since Saturday, Dwaraka Bus Station has been crowded with passengers heading back to cities such as Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Rajahmundry, Kakinada, and Amalapuram. To manage the surge, RTC operated about 100 special buses on Saturday, while more than 150 buses had been pressed into service on Sunday.

Appalanayudu underlined that buses are being arranged depending on demand on a route, with officials, supervisors, and security personnel overseeing operations.

On Sunday alone, eight special buses left for Hyderabad, 40 each to Vijayawada and Rajahmundry, and 20 to Kakinada. Additionally, 150 buses came to Visakhapatnam from north Andhra regions, including Srikakulam, Palasa, Tekkali, Parvathipuram, Raja, Palakonda, and Salur. Many passengers arriving in Visakhapatnam are continuing their onward journeys by buses, trains or flights.

The RTC regional manager asserted that all necessary arrangements are in place to prevent inconvenience to travellers. Deputy chief traffic managers Padmavathi, A.T.M. Gangadhara, Sudhakar, Waltair depot managers and sub-inspector Mohan Rao and other staff are coordinating efforts to clear the rush of passengers.