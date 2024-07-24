RTC Kadapa zone ED transferred for ignoring minister's calls

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) Kadapa zone executive director, Venkateswara Rao, has been transferred to the head office. The decision comes after repeated failed attempts by transport minister Ramprasad Reddy to contact the official regarding employee grievances.



According to sources, minister Reddy made multiple calls to the executive director to discuss issues faced by RTC employees in the Kadapa zone.

However, Rao reportedly did not respond to any of the calls. Frustrated by the lack of response, the minister is said to have lodged a complaint with the Chief Minister's Office.

Transport principal secretary Kantilal Dande issued the transfer orders based on the minister's complaint.