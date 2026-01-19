 Top
RTC Bus Overturns in Vizianagaram, Passengers Safe

Andhra Pradesh
19 Jan 2026 1:08 PM IST

The incident occurred when the bus driver suddenly developed convulsions: Police

Hyderabad: As many as 60 passengers had providential escape after the RTC bus in which they were travelling overturned at Appannavalasa in Vizianagaram.

The incident occurred when the bus driver suddenly developed convulsions. The bus was heading towards Vizianagaram from Rajam when the driver developed fits and lost control over the steering. As a result, the bus overturned leading to minor injuries to passengers.

On hearing their screams, villagers rushed to the rescue of the passengers and rushed them to a nearby hospital.


