RTC Bus Driver Suffers Seizures, Drives Into Fields, 19 Injured

Visakhapatnam:At least 19 passengers were injured when an RTC Palle Velugu bus veered into agricultural fields and overturned as the driver suffered seizures at Appannavalasa Junction in Garividi mandal of Vizianagaram district on Monday morning.

According to Cheepurupalli DSP K. Raghavulu, the driver Appala Guruvulu, 48, developed sudden epileptic seizures when the bus reached the junction and lost control of the vehicle and drove into the fields. The bus, on its way to Vizianagaram from Rajam, was carrying 87 passengers including 51 women, the driver and a cleaner

A male passenger sustained a shoulder dislocation and leg fracture, while a teenage girl suffered a hand fracture. All injured were shifted to Cheepurupalli Government Hospital, where 17 were discharged after first aid. The driver’s condition was reported to be serious.

RTC regional manager G. Varalaxmi said the driver, on temporary transfer from Saluru, had undergone brain surgery for clearing a clot three years ago and been found fit to drive in the medical test conducted in November last year.