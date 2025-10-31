Kurnool: Preliminary findings by the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) have revealed serious violations of road safety regulations in connection with the Vemuri Kaveri Travels bus accident that claimed 19 lives near Chinna Tekuru in Kurnool district. The investigation has uncovered alarming lapses in the vehicle’s design, maintenance, and operation — factors that collectively contributed to the fatal blaze.

According to transport officials, the bus was originally registered as a seating coach in one state but was later converted into a sleeper coach in another, without obtaining the mandatory approval from the authorities. Officials described this as a blatant violation of the Motor Vehicles Act and prescribed safety standards.

“The vehicle had undergone illegal structural modifications, lacked proper lighting, and was found with substandard emergency exits. Every rule meant to ensure passenger safety was ignored,” an official said.

RTA officials further stated that the bus was operating at unsafe speeds and had not been maintained according to the required norms. They also confirmed that an inquiry is underway into allegations that the driver obtained his heavy vehicle licence using forged educational certificates.

The RTA has collected technical evidence, including vehicle registration details and inspection records, to establish accountability. A detailed report on the violations will be submitted to the government shortly, officials added.