RTA Cracks Down on Private Buses After Kurnool Tragedy

Nellore: In the wake of the Kurnool private bus accident, the Road Transport Authority (RTA) and police have launched a statewide crackdown on private travel buses to enhance passenger safety and ensure strict compliance with transport regulations.

In Nellore district, enforcement teams led by deputy transport commissioner B. Chander and RTO Md. Madani conducted extensive checks on Saturday, booking 28 cases for unauthorised structural changes such as driver-cabin berths, 11 cases for blocked emergency exits, two for cracked windshields, and two for lack of fire extinguishers. Officials also seized six buses for serious violations.

RTO Madani said the focus of the drive was on verifying emergency exits, a key factor in the Kurnool accident, where jammed doors caused multiple deaths. He added that inspections would be held regularly to prevent such incidents.

In Prakasam district, acting on the directions of SP V. Harshavardhan Raju, police and transport department officials jointly inspected 65 private buses at Mungamuru Road, Addanki Bus Stand, and Tanguturu Toll Gate.

Teams examined emergency exits, fire extinguishers, and window glass breakers, besides checking permits, licences, and luggage compartments for illegal or flammable items. Officials warned that buses with safety lapses will not be allowed to operate.

Meanwhile, in Tirupati, District Transport Officer Korrapati Muralimohan reviewed enforcement activities with Motor Vehicle Inspectors, reporting that 565 cases were booked against contract carriage buses between January and October, with `42.95 lakh collected in fines and taxes.

He urged officers to be vigilant during inspections and advised passengers to report rash or drunk driving immediately to the authorities.