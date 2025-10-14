RSSS Seeks Release of Special Package Funds

Kurnool: Rayalaseema Saguneeti Sadhana Samiti (RSSS) has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to release the special package funds for backward districts, as provided under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act.

The Samiti complained that even after 11 years since the bifurcation of the state, the central government has not released these funds meant for the development of Rayalaseema’s backward districts.

RSSS president B. Dasharatharami Reddy said the act had clearly stated that major irrigation projects, such as Telugu Ganga, Galeru-Nagari, Handri-Neeva, and Veligonda, already under construction in undivided Andhra Pradesh, will be completed. However, successive governments have failed to complete them. Centralised development policies and fund shortages have further delayed these projects.

Dasharatharami Reddy highlighted the need for key development initiatives, including establishment of an AP High Court bench in Kurnool, construction of the Kadapa Steel Plant, setting up of a national-level agricultural university in Kurnool, and starting of an AIIMS in Anantapur. He emphasised the importance of industrial development across Rayalaseema through the Chennai-Bengaluru and Chennai-Hyderabad Industrial Corridors.

Regarding irrigation, the samiti stressed proper utilisation of rights granted to AP under the Bachawat Tribunal and the Reorganisation Act involving projects like the Tungabhadra High-Level Canal, Tungabhadra Low-Level Canal, KC Canal, and Srisailam Right Bank Canal.

Dasharatharami Reddy specifically sought completion of the Siddeswaram, Tungabhadra Upper Canal, Gundrevula projects, and the Vedavathi Lift Irrigation scheme to ensure overall development of the Rayalaseema region.