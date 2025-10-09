Rs.212 Cr Earmarked for Raj Bhavan Erection Near Krishna River

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has stressed that farmers who sacrificed their lands for the capital formation in Amaravati should share the benefits of the new city’s growth.

Chairing the 53rd meeting of CRDA Authority on Wednesday, he directed officials to expedite the registration of returnable plots to land contributors. The meeting discussed 18 agenda items.

The CM stated, “We have restarted capital construction works. Farmers who gave their lands must be the first to enjoy the fruits of development. Lease payments to them should not be delayed. Returnable plots must be allotted exactly in the villages from where lands were acquired. Capital works should gather greater momentum, with secretariat towers and other buildings getting completed quickly.”

“Work on the west bypass road must be taken up immediately by resolving any technical issues and ensuring road connectivity to the NH near Kaja toll gate. The Karakatta road should be widened. Within three months, the capital city must begin to take shape,” Naidu stressed.

The CRDA approved the construction of Raj Bhavan in Amaravati at an estimated cost of Rs.212 crore. This would be built on the banks of the Krishna river as part of the government complex. The CM called for an impressive architectural design for the structure.

Other approvals included: Funding 25 per cent of the cost for underground drainage works in Mangalagiri and Tadepalli municipal areas;

Construction of four convention centres in the capital region; Amendments to zoning regulations to ensure green-certified buildings;

Appointment of CRDA as the executive agency for the proposed Amaravati Quantum Computing Centre; Waiver of building permission fees for the Happy Nest and AP NRT projects.

CRDA nod was given also for minor relaxations in parking norms for hotels in the capital region; setting up of another pumping station with a capacity of 8,400 cusecs near Kondaveedu Vagu for water flow management. It also cleared several technical and administrative matters.

The CM advised advance planning for future growth in vehicle numbers by creating common parking hubs and preventing on-road parking within Amaravati. He called for the integration of Vijayawada, Guntur, Mangalagiri–Tadepalli corporations and Tenali municipality with the capital region, and their development as a “Blue-Green Amaravati.”

Urban development minister Ponguru Narayana, chief secretary K Vijayanand and senior officials from CRDA, ADC and the infrastructure department attended the meeting.