Rs.18.47 Cr Projects Launched in GVMC Limits

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam mayor Peela Srinivasa Rao affirmed that the city’s development remains the NDA coalition government's top priority. On Thursday, he joined Gajuwaka MLA and state TD president Palla Srinivasa Rao to lay foundation stones for civic infrastructure projects in wards 72, 74, 76, and 86 under GVMC zone-VI. The works, funded by GVMC, are estimated to cost Rs.18.47 crore.

The projects include construction of CC roads, drains, culverts, retaining walls, and BT roads across neighbourhoods such as Chinna Gantyada, Srinagar, Dayal Nagar, Ambedkar Colony, Viyyapu Vanipalem, Pedda Korada, Dalli Vanipalem, TGR Nagar, Nadipudi Dairy Colony, Gandhi Nagar, Riksha Colony, Chinnayathapalem, Bharat Nagar, and Kurmam Palem. Costs range from Rs 87.20 lakh to Rs 445.99 lakh, with joint initiatives in ward 86.

The mayor said efforts were on to develop Gajuwaka into a key industrial zone.

MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao reiterated that Gajuwaka’s industrial development is his priority. MLC Vepada Chiranjeevi Rao, corporators Gandham Srinivasa Rao, A.J. Stalin, Tippala Vamsi Reddy, and senior GVMC engineers attended the event.

ADC team visits Kempegowda airport to study greenery model, implement it in Amaravati

Vijayawada: A team from the Amaravati Development Corporation (ADC), led by its chairperson and managing director Devarakonda Lakshmi Parthasarathy, visited Kempegowda international airport in Bengaluru on Thursday to study its acclaimed greenery development and to implement it in AP Capital, Amaravati.

The Airport officials briefed the delegation on various landscaping and micro-irrigation techniques being implemented across the airport campus. They explained how greenery in lawns, flower gardens, ponds, fountains and corridors are being efficiently maintained through drip automation systems.

The ADC team observed that these innovations enhanced both the aesthetics and sustainability of the airport environment.

Lakshmi Parthasarathy lauded the airport authorities for their efforts and said ADC was also adopting advanced methods to promote large-scale greenery in the upcoming People’s Capital, Amaravati. She invited the Bengaluru airport officials to visit AP’s Capital City to witness its development to international standards. Horticulture officers and technical experts from ADC accompanied the visit.

Private hospitals seek immediate release of `650 cr

Vijayawada: Private hospitals under the Andhra Pradesh Speciality Hospitals Association have urged the state government to release Rs.670 crore immediately and provide a schedule for the remaining Rs.2,000 crore owed under the NTR Vaidya Seva scheme.

Doctors staged a ‘Chalo Vijayawada’ protest, joined by IMA members, refusing to provide healthcare under the scheme since October 10. They highlighted issues with bill cuts and cancellations, including Rs.90 crore auto-cancelled bills, and called for consultation in shaping new healthcare policies. They also expressed readiness for a one-time settlement of dues.