Rs.1.80 Crore Sanctioned in Advance for Atmakur Sports Stadium Development

Nellore: Endowments minister Anam Ramnarayana Reddy said the government has sanctioned Rs 1.80 crore in advance for the development of sports stadium at Atmakur town.

The minister on Tuesday reviewed the proposed development works at a meeting held at his camp office in Nellore with officials of the sports authority, engineers and Atmakur municipal officials.

He directed officials to take up the stadium development works on priority, starting with the completion of existing buildings, fencing around the sports ground and levelling of the ground. He also instructed them to prepare designs for constructing sports buildings inside the stadium and for setting up cricket, football and volleyball courts.

The minister said the Atmakur sports complex should be developed with modern facilities and a sportsperson-friendly environment, and asked officials to work in a planned and systematic manner to achieve this goal.

He added that the funds sanctioned in the first phase should be utilised efficiently on a priority basis and assured that additional funds would be considered if required.

Officials from the concerned departments were present at the meeting.