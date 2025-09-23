Rs.1,430 Cr Needed to Rebuild 352 Bridges in AP: Minister

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Roads & Buildings Minister BC Janardhan Reddy on Tuesday said that an amount of Rs 1,430 crore is needed for the reconstruction of 352 bridges across the state.

Addressing the Assembly, he said efforts are underway to reconstruct those bridges with 16th Finance Commission funds. "Nearly 1,430 crore is needed to reconstruct 352 bridges across the state. We are working towards rebuilding those bridges with 16th Finance Commission funds," said Reddy, answering questions on the subject raised by multiple MLAs.

Observing that the concerns raised by the legislators over roads and bridges were fair, Reddy alleged that the previous YSRCP government failed to develop any new R&B roads during its tenure between 2019 and 2024.

The minister alleged that due to the negligence of the previous YSRCP government, bridges and roads were not maintained during their regime, causing severe inconvenience to people.

However, he asserted that immediately after coming to power, the TDP-led NDA government took up the task of fixing potholes at a cost of Rs 1,080 crore.

According to Reddy, the erstwhile YSRCP government could not repay NDB loans worth Rs 1,980 crore, which could have facilitated the development of 2,500 km long roadways.

In addition to repairing potholes, Reddy informed the House that single-layer roads are also being developed as per the instructions of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. Further, he noted that a corporation will be set up to develop roads and complete them soon.