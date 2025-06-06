Rs 850 Crore For Upgrading Vijayawada Railway Station, Says MP

Vijayawada: NITI Aayog has approved ₹850 crore for overall development of Vijayawada Railway Station as part of a public-private partnership (PPP) initiative, said MP Kesineni Sivanath on Thursday while laying the foundation stone, along with MLA Gadde Ramamohan, for multiple road construction projects worth ₹70 lakh in the 4th Division of Vijayawada city.

The MP thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu for the funds from NITI Aayog.

MLA Ramamohan said residents of Autonagar will soon hear good news with regard to water supply in the city. He praised the Chief Minister for releasing funds for Vijayawada's development “like a stream of fresh water.”

The MLA criticised the previous YSRC government for not releasing a single rupee for Vijayawada’s development despite the then Jagan Mohan Reddy regime announcing ₹150 crore for the city development.

Ramamohan vowed to tackle all civic issues that the city is facing and ensure that residents have access to comprehensive services.