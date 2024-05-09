Rs 8 crore unaccounted cash seized in Andhra Pradesh

Hyderabad: Rs 8 crore unaccounted cash was seized during vehicle checking at Garikapadu in Jaggayyapeta, Krishna district.



The cash was seized from a secret cabin of lorry which was loaded with pipes. The pipe-laden lorry was being transported from Medak to Guntur.

The police have stepped up vehicle checking ahead of the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in the State. Andhra Pradesh will go to polls on May 13.