Rs 79-Crore Tourism Boost To Transform Gandikota Into Global Attraction

Anantapur: Kadapa collector Dr Sridhar Cherukuri said Gandikota is being developed into a world-class tourism destination, with major works fast-tracked for completion ahead of the Gandikota Festival scheduled for the first week of January.

He said development is being carried out through state government initiatives as well as under the Special Assistance for States for Capital Investment (SASCI) scheme of the Ministry of Tourism, to offer visitors an enriched experience of the historic fort and gorge.

The collector inspected key works underway, including entrance development, elevation enhancements, parking, and new amenity facilities, to ensure the festival showcases the district’s tourism, heritage and cultural glory.

He said tourism projects in the state are being granted industrial status as per the tourism policy being implemented through AP Tourism Corporation. Under the SASCI scheme, Gandikota is being developed with an investment of Rs 79 crore, including star-category accommodation and other facilities.

Plans include a 10,000 sq. ft Tourist Experience Centre, two 4,000 sq. ft amenity and information centres, a tent city, and a 1.5 km walking trail from Gandikota Fort to the Visitors’ Centre. The stretch will be a vehicle-free zone with special installations to enhance the tourist experience.

A viewpoint and a statue of Sri Krishnadevaraya are being developed to reflect the region’s historic legacy. Eco-friendly tent facilities, boating around the gorge, and improved lighting and infrastructure at the fort are also being added.

Dr Cherukuri said the project will also feature a ropeway, glass-bottom walkway and light-and-sound show. Plans are underway for heli-rides to enable tourists to view the “Grand Canyon of India” from the sky, along with future caravan tourism services from major cities, including Hyderabad and Bengaluru.