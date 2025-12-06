Rs 63.7-Crore Hostel Project Begins In Vizag

VISAKHAPATNAM: Visakhapatnam MP M. Sribharat on Saturday said both the Centre and the state are prioritising women’s safety and welfare, as he sets the foundation stone for a new working women’s hostel at Mudasarlova. The facility is being set up under the Scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) 2024–25, at a cost of Rs 63.73 crore.

To be executed by the Greater Visakhapatnam Smart City Corporation Limited, the hostel will come up near the AP Women Finance Corporation office in Pineapple Colony, Zone-2. Sribharat said growing industrial and service sector activity in Visakhapatnam has increased the number of working women, prompting Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman to approve three such hostels for the city, with a combined allocation of Rs 172 crore.

The four-storey structure will have 204 rooms accommodating 616 women, with facilities including parking, a garden, kitchen, indoor games zone, rooftop café, yoga and gym spaces, a library and a medical room. The project is expected to be completed within 18 months.

East Constituency MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu said the hostel would ease the burden on women currently relying on costly private accommodation. GVMC mayor Pila Srinivasa Rao, MLC Vepada Chiranjeevi Rao, GVMC commissioner Ketan Garg, corporators and officials were present.