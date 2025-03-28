Rs 600 Crore Allocated for Road Works in AP

Vijayawada: Roads Minister BC Janardhan Reddy has announced the government’s resolve to improve roads across all constituencies by allocating a sum of Rs 600 crore.

He said on Friday that plans are being made to improve the roads that need repairs in order of priority. Plans have been prepared by the Roads Department classifying the works under the major district roads (MDR) and state highways (SH) categories.

The state government, he said, is determined to make roads pothole-free and has already taken up road works for a sum of Rs 861 crore. “So far, we have made about 20,000km of roads pothole-free. Proposals to allocate funds for reconstruction of state highways and district main roads are coming in from ministers, MPs, MLAs and MLCs.”

The minister said Rs 600 crore was allocated for the development of Category C roads that were badly damaged. As part of this, 86 works will be undertaken in 64 constituencies vis-a-vis district main roads (MDR) and 536km of roads would be developed with an input of Rs 200 crore.

He explained, “Regarding state highways, 139 works will be undertaken in 99 constituencies. Some 896.41km of roads will be developed at a cost of Rs 400 crore. A total of 225 works will be undertaken, under which 1432.41km of roads will be developed at a cost of Rs 600 crore.”

Reddy said that as part of the special assistance to states for Capital Investment (SASCI) from the central government, the roads are being developed in order of priority so as to make them pothole-free.

The minister said that in the next five years, “all the roads across the state will be improved and the state highways of Andhra Pradesh will be restored to their former glory.”