 Top
Home » Southern States » Andhra Pradesh

Rs 504.22 Crore Allocated by India to Its 2 Foreign Ports

Andhra Pradesh
Vadrevu Srinivas
29 March 2025 1:26 AM IST

Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal highlights port development initiatives in Iran and Myanmar, with significant funds allocated for ongoing projects.

Rs 504.22 Crore Allocated by India to Its 2 Foreign Ports
x
Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. (Image: pib.gov.in)

Kakinada: Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has said the Union Government had allocated Rs 504.22 crore for two Indian Foreign Ports (IFPs) that are operational globally—the Chabahar Port (Shahid Beheshti Port) in Iran and the Sittwe Port in Myanmar.

“There, at present, are no ongoing foreign port projects. Over the past 10 years, some Rs 500 crore was allocated for Chabahar Port, of which 168.90 crore has been utilized. Similarly, for the Myanmar port, we allocated Rs 4.22 crore for the fiscal year 2024-25, of which Rs 3.97 crore was spent,” he told Parliament.

This was stated in reply to a question from Eluru Lok Sabha member Putta Mahesh Yadav. “In the last five years, 1,07,45,574 metric tonnes of cargo was transported from the Chabahar Port, while 46,317 metric tonnes was shipped from Myanmar’s Sittwe Port this year.”

To a question from Kumar, urban affairs minister Tokhan Sahu said Amaravati and Visakhapatnam cities were selected for the City Investments to Innovate, Integrate and Sustain (CITIIS) scheme. The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation has spent Rs 52 crore for upgradation of 39 schools.

The central government released Rs 72 crore out of Rs 80 crore to Amaravati for the development of 15 E-Health and wellness centres, 15 model anganwadi centres, 14 primary schools and a Multipurpose Burial Ground. Some Rs 66.47 crore was spent for the purpose so far.

He also said that AP reached a tripartite MoU with the central government under Climate Change projects and an allocation of Rs 23 crore was made to AP under this head.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Union Ports Minister Sarbananda Sonowal Chabahar port 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Kakinada 
Vadrevu Srinivas
About the AuthorVadrevu Srinivas
I am Vadrevu Srinivasa Prasada Rao, employed as a Sr.Reporter, based at Kakinada in Rajamahendravaram Bureau of Deccan Chronicle. My focus areas include feature stories, crime, and politics, cultural, environment, Irrigation, Sports and other General Stories coverage.

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X