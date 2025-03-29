Rs 504.22 Crore Allocated by India to Its 2 Foreign Ports

Kakinada: Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has said the Union Government had allocated Rs 504.22 crore for two Indian Foreign Ports (IFPs) that are operational globally—the Chabahar Port (Shahid Beheshti Port) in Iran and the Sittwe Port in Myanmar.

“There, at present, are no ongoing foreign port projects. Over the past 10 years, some Rs 500 crore was allocated for Chabahar Port, of which 168.90 crore has been utilized. Similarly, for the Myanmar port, we allocated Rs 4.22 crore for the fiscal year 2024-25, of which Rs 3.97 crore was spent,” he told Parliament.

This was stated in reply to a question from Eluru Lok Sabha member Putta Mahesh Yadav. “In the last five years, 1,07,45,574 metric tonnes of cargo was transported from the Chabahar Port, while 46,317 metric tonnes was shipped from Myanmar’s Sittwe Port this year.”

To a question from Kumar, urban affairs minister Tokhan Sahu said Amaravati and Visakhapatnam cities were selected for the City Investments to Innovate, Integrate and Sustain (CITIIS) scheme. The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation has spent Rs 52 crore for upgradation of 39 schools.

The central government released Rs 72 crore out of Rs 80 crore to Amaravati for the development of 15 E-Health and wellness centres, 15 model anganwadi centres, 14 primary schools and a Multipurpose Burial Ground. Some Rs 66.47 crore was spent for the purpose so far.

He also said that AP reached a tripartite MoU with the central government under Climate Change projects and an allocation of Rs 23 crore was made to AP under this head.