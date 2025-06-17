Rs 5 Crore Allocated for Smart Traffic System in Vijayawada

Vijayawada: NTR district collector Dr G. Lakshmisha stressed the importance of clean air for a healthier and pollution-free Andhra Pradesh. He urged stakeholders to work collectively to reduce air pollution in Vijayawada using innovative approaches.

The collector made these remarks during a review meeting of the Vijayawada City Implementation Committee on Tuesday, which evaluated progress under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP). Departments reviewed included pollution control, municipal corporation, transport, and industries.

The collector noted the current PM10 concentration in Vijayawada for 2024–25 stood at 64 µg/m³, underscoring the urgency for corrective measures. He recommended pollution-reducing actions such as construction of dust-free roads, the expansion of green spaces, mechanical sweepers, proper waste disposal, and canal beautification.

To reduce vehicular emissions, Rs 5 crore has been earmarked for implementing an Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS). Dr Lakshmisha called for designated parking zones and promotion of electric and solar-powered e-rickshaws.

Further, he recommended developing vertical gardens and expanding the Oxygen Park. The APGENCO was directed to adopt modern technologies to curb fly ash and other pollutants.

He also called for stringent enforcement of single-use plastic bans, especially in shopping zones and farmers’ markets, and instructed departments to submit action reports on plastic control along with alternatives. Awareness drives should also target street vendors.

Attendees included PCB environmental engineer P. Srinivas, DCP M. Krishnamurthy Naidu, VMC SE (Projects) P. Satyakumari, APIIC ZDM K. Babji, among others.