Rs 458-Crore Plan for Connecting Irrigation Tanks in Rayalaseema

Kurnool: In a major push to strengthen irrigation infrastructure in Rayalaseema, officials have proposed an extensive tank connectivity project covering six districts — Anantapur, Annamayya, Kadapa, Kurnool, Nandyal, and Sri Sathya Sai.

According to official data, the region has a total of 5,549 minor irrigation (MI) tanks. Presently, 712 tanks are connected. Officials have proposed gravity-based connectivity for an additional 676 tanks. The estimated cost of the project linking these tanks is Rs 458 crore.

The initiative is aimed at improving water storage, ensuring better utilisation of floodwaters, and enhancing irrigation coverage in drought-prone areas of the region.

Further, as part of an Integrated Horticulture Development Plan for Rayalaseema and the erstwhile Prakasam district, 22 major and medium irrigation projects and 1,101 tanks are to be developed and integrated.

Officials have set a target of creating new irrigation sources for 8.87 lakh acres and stabilising irrigation in another 4.30 lakh acres.

In the interim, the state has recorded a marginal improvement in groundwater levels. As of February 1, 2026, the average groundwater level stood at 7.34 metres, reflecting an improvement of 0.62 metres compared to the previous year. As a result, total groundwater availability has increased to 670 TMC, which is 6 TMC higher than last year.

However, groundwater levels remain below 8 metres in 26.2 per cent of the state’s geographical area. To address this, special groundwater recharge plans have been prepared for 5,697 villages. Various district collectors are coordinating implementation of these plans at the field level.

Officials hope that the combined effect of tank connectivity, irrigation expansion and groundwater recharge will significantly enhance water security across the drought-prone Rayalaseema region.