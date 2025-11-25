Rs 400 Crore Deposited To Farmers Within 4-5 hours

Kakinada:The state government has deposited Rs 400 crore in the accounts of beneficiary farmers in 4 to 5 hours’ time after purchasing 1.35 metric tonnes of paddy in East Godavari district.

Civil supplies minister Nadendla Manohar said this set a history in the depositing of money to the farmers. “For the first time, the government is purchasing 51 lakh metric tonnes of paddy in this Kharif season.”



He also said farmers have been allowed to dry their paddy in layouts as also in government and private lands.



Nadendla Manohar and tourism minister Kandula Durgesh inspected some of the paddy fields where the harvest is being done in East Godavari district on Monday.



Later, he reviewed the progress of procurement and said the government was purchasing the paddy in a festive atmosphere. As per estimates, 4.90 lakh metric tonnes of paddy can be procured in the erstwhile East and West Godavari and Krishna districts, out of which 4 lakh metric tonnes is being purchased from East Godavari district, he said.



The minister said the civil supplies corporation would sort out the problems of gunny bags and transport issues. Training has been given to the personnel in Rythu Seva Kendras. There would be rains, as predicted, on Nov28 and 29, he hoped.



District collector Keerthi Chekuri and others were present.