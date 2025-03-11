Rs 40 Lakh Worth Red Sanders Seized in Bhakarapet Forest

Tirupati: Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF) seized 32 red sander logs valued at Rs 40 lakh and arrested two smugglers in the Bhakarapet forest area of Tirupati district late on Monday.

Acting on specific intelligence, a team led by task force RI Sai Giridhar, conducted a combing operation along the Devarakonda mud road on Monday. The team, comprising RSI K.S.K. Lingadhar and local forest beat officer Y. Rajesh Kumar, spotted a person on a motorcycle near Tummachenupalli. After tracking him, they found a carrier vehicle with 32 red sanders. On seeing the officials, the two smugglers in the vehicle tried to flee, but the police chased and arrested them, who belong to the undivided Chittoor district. They were shifted to Tirupati Task Force police station. A case was registered and a probe was on, said CI Suresh Kumar.