Rs 3.85 Crore Sanctioned for Temple Development in Atmakur

Nellore: Endowments minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy announced a major boost for temple development in Atmakur constituency, with the government sanctioning Rs 3.85 crore for the construction and renovation of village temples.

Speaking after performing the Bhumi Puja for the reconstruction of Sri Kodanda Rama Temple at Kavali Edavalli village on Sunday, the minister said Rs 5 lakh each has been sanctioned for 77 village temples, along with renovation works for 17 temples already underway.

He further revealed that Rs 10,000 is being deposited directly into the accounts of priests at 59 temples under the Dhoopa Deepa Naivedyam scheme to ensure daily worship and rituals continue uninterrupted.

New temples are also being constructed in rural areas with the support of TTD’s Srivani Trust, he added.

Highlighting the government’s broader commitment to spiritual development, Anam said Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu entrusted him with the Endowments portfolio to revitalise temples and protect Sanatana Dharma with sincerity and integrity.

“We are working with devotion to restore the ancient grandeur of temples through reconstruction and renovation. The state government is spending crores on temple restoration across Andhra Pradesh,” he noted.

The minister emphasised that the government’s focus also extends to remote and forest temples, which are being safeguarded and developed.

Citing examples, he said foundation works have begun for the Sri Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple in the Srisailam forests and for the Shiva–Keshava Temple on the banks of the Penna River at Pushpagiri in Kamalapuram constituency.

“Until now, tribal communities have protected these temples in the hills. Going forward, the government itself will take responsibility for their upkeep,” he declared.

Anam said the government is simultaneously advancing rural development and spiritual enrichment, aiming to ensure that every family receives divine blessings while preserving Hindu traditions and temple culture.

The event also witnessed the foundation laying of a Rs 51-lakh water tank under the Jal Jeevan Mission and the inauguration of cement roads worth Rs 31 lakh in the region.

Officials, including Atmakur RDO Pavani, local public representatives, and villagers participated in the programme.