Rs 37.02 Lakh released for rain-affected victims in Nandyal

Kurnool: Prakasam district collector G. Raja Kumari announced that the government has sanctioned Rs 37.02 lakh as compensation for the damage caused by heavy rains on 30 and 31 August. The collector reported that 332 houses across 92 villages in 23 mandals of Nandyal district were damaged, resulting in the death of 45 goats, one bull, and the destruction of one cattle shed.

The government has allocated Rs 10,000 per household to the 332 affected victims, Rs 7,500 per goat for the 45 livestock owners, and Rs. 5,000 for the damaged cattle shed. A total compensation of Rs 37,02,500 has been deposited directly into the victims' bank accounts, ensuring quick relief for those affected, she explained.