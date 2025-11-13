Rs 3.5-Crore Scam Alleged in State-Run Hithakarini Samajam Institutions in AP

Kakinada: A controversy has erupted in running of the Hithakarini Samajam, founded by great reformer Sri Kandukuri Veeresalingam Panthulu in early 1900s.

Kandukuri Veeresalingam had started the Hithakarini Samajam for performing widow marriages, educating the poor and taking up other social activities. In 1990s, the state government brought the Hithakarini Samajam under the overall control of its Endowments department.

Since the founding of the institution, educational Institutions like SKVT Degree College, SKR Women’s Degree College, SKVT English Medium School, SKVT Junior College, D. Ed and other institutions have educated thousands of students over the past decades.

Due to lack of patronage, many of the institutions run by the Hithakarini Samajam have closed, though SKVT High School, SKR Women’s Degree College and SKVT Degree College had continued running.

During the YSRC regime, the government itself took over these three institutions along with buildings and teaching and non-teaching staff, including assets. But as per a clause, Jagan Mohan Reddy left other properties with Endowments, so that the institution could continue its other objectives.

Recently, Yalla Pradeep has assumed charge as Hithakarini Samajam president. He is alleging that Rs 3.5 crore that the state government had released for constructing buildings for the educational institutions have vanished, as no buildings have been constructed, nor is the amount accounted for.

The Hithakarini Samajam president has demanded an inquiry into this aspect, underlining that as per the law, Endowments department lands or properties cannot be handed over to any other institution, including the government.

Yalla Pradeep went on to charge that the YSRC government taking over SKVT High School, SKR Women’s Degree College and SKVT Degree College itself is illegal, as due procedures had not been followed. He maintained that even if these colleges have been taken over, other lands must remain under the control of Hithakarini Samajam.

The Hithakarini Samajam president sought seizure of all account books and records of SKVT High School, SKR Women’s Degree College and SKVT Degree College, so that misuse of funds could be verified and checked.

Yalla Pradeep underlined that the Hithakarini Samajam wants all institutions to be run in a manner that they fulfil the objectives as stated in Kandukuri Veeresalingam Pantulu’s will.

He pointed out that though Veeresalingam Pantulu had stipulated that no non-vegetarian should ever be cooked in institutions run by the Hithakarini Samajam, the norm had been violated. He demanded that such practices be avoided in future. He also sought full protection of the properties that the reformer had bequeathed to run the Hithakarini Samajam.