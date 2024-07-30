Top
Rs 2,737.41 crores released for pension distribution: Chief secy

MD Ilyas
30 July 2024 5:54 PM GMT
Collectors have been directed to liaise with lead district managers to ensure the funds are accessed by Wednesday afternoon. They are to ensure 96% of pensions are distributed on the first day and 100% by the second day
Prasad also emphasised the need to prevent a repeat of the issues experienced in West Godavari, Kadapa, and Anantapur districts in July. Disciplinary action will be taken against those responsible for any irregularities.

VIJAYAWADA: AP Government chief secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad has instructed district collectors to complete the NTR Bharosa pension distribution programme by 6 am on August 1. In a video conference with collectors, Prasad announced that Rs 2,737.41 crores has been allocated for the distribution of 6,482,052 pensions for August.

Collectors have been directed to liaise with lead district managers to ensure the funds are accessed by Wednesday afternoon. They are to ensure 96% of pensions are distributed on the first day and 100% by the second day.

Prasad also emphasised the need to prevent a repeat of the issues experienced in West Godavari, Kadapa, and Anantapur districts in July. Disciplinary action will be taken against those responsible for any irregularities.

Shasi Bhushan Kumar, chief secretary of Panchayat Raj and rural development department, assured that measures are in place to address issues with Aadhaar authentication experienced in July. Coordination with UIDAI officials will continue to resolve these problems.

The meeting included SERP CEO G. Veerapandyan, Additional Secretary of the Finance Department J. Niwas, District Collectors, and DRDA PDs.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
