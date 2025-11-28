Rs 27 Crore Sanctioned for Nidadavolu Railway Station Upgrade

Kakinada: Rajamahendravaram Lok Sabha member D. Purandeswari said the alliance government is committed to the all-round development of Nidadavolu town and the constituency, acknowledging the strong mandate given by the people. Speaking as chief guest at the valedictory of the Nidadavole Diamond Jubilee celebrations on Friday, she announced that a Rs 27 crore has been released to develop Nidadavolu Railway Station as an Amrit Railway Station, along with Rs 4.5 crore for NTR Nagar and Rs 85 lakh for the TIDCO complex. She said TIDCO houses will be handed over to beneficiaries by June 2026.

Purandeswari noted that Nidadavolu has a rich heritage dating back to the 13th century, with 108 Shiva temples in and around the town. She added that 65 per cent of the railway overbridge work has been completed, and the remaining work will be finished soon.

Tourism minister Kandula Durgesh said Rs 151 crore has been spent on development works in the constituency over the past 15 months, and the MP has contributed an additional Rs 1.5 crore. He assured residents that Godavari water would be supplied for drinking through Jal Jeevan Mission funds, with the support of Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan. He also highlighted the town’s historical links to the Chalukya and Kakatiya dynasties, noting that Nidadavolu is considered the in-laws’ town of Rani Rudrama Devi.