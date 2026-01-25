 Top
Rs 27-Crore Development Works Launched In Nellore Rural

Andhra Pradesh
25 Jan 2026 1:23 AM IST

Incharge mayor P. Roop Kumar Yadav sets the foundation stone for development works in the Nellore Rural segment on Saturday. Commissioner Y.O. Nandan and TD leader Giridhar Reddy are also seen.— Image By Arrangement

Nellore: The Nellore Rural constituency is emerging as a role model in development initiatives, said incharge mayor P. Poluboina Roop Kumar Yadav, who on Saturday participated in the foundation-stone laying ceremony for 240 development works worth Rs 27 crore at Tathayya Badi in Ward No. 33, along with local residents.

Municipal commissioner Y.O. Nandan and TD leader Kotamreddy Giridhar Reddy were also present on the occasion. Addressing the gathering, Roop Kumar Yadav said it was a proud moment to take part as the city’s first citizen in the launch of such a large number of works with public participation.

TD leader Kotamreddy Giridhar Reddy said the projects were being taken up based on local residents’ requests and assured that all 240 works would be completed on schedule, recalling the successful completion of 339 works worth Rs 42 crore in the past. He added that under the leadership of Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy, development works worth Rs 340 crore are currently underway in Nellore Rural.

Several leaders from the TD, Jana Sena and BJP, corporators and party workers attended the programme.

