Rs 26.13 Cr released for minority institutions as part of PM Jan Vikas Yojana

Vijayawada: Law and Minority Welfare minister NMD Farook has announced the release of an initial payment of `26.13 crore for the setting up of minority educational institutions as part of the Prime Minister's Jan Vikas Yojana (PMJVK).



The minister said the PMJVK scheme is being implemented by the central government in collaboration with the state governments. Various constructions aimed at ensuring the welfare of minorities have been designed under this scheme.

These include the establishment of junior colleges for boys and girls, welfare hostels, community halls, and other infrastructure aimed at enhancing educational development for minorities.”

He promised proper and speedy utilization of funds from the central government's scheme for the welfare of minorities.

Farook said, “To ensure the effective utilization of central funds, the state government is taking speedy actions. The state issued orders for release of Rs 26.13 crore as the first tranche of funding for the PMJVK scheme.”

The minister alleged that the previous government denied the minorities access to any welfare schemes, including those funded under the PMJVK framework. The YSRC government failed to release state funds for the PMJVK initiatives, further complicating the flow of central funds. This left the construction of minority institutions in a state of limbo.

Farook expressed optimism that constructions funded by the PMJVK will create dedicated educational institutions for students from the minority communities.