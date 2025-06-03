Rs 24 Crore Sanctioned For Power Development In Nellore Rural

Nellore:The state government has approved a Rs 24 crore package for power infrastructure development in the Nellore Rural constituency. The funds will be used to provide three-phase electricity supply to 18 villages, along with significant upgrades in divisions 1, 2 and 12 of the Nellore Corporation.

Local MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy, who is closely monitoring the progress of the works, held a teleconference with officials and contractors to review the status of the works here on Monday.

“Work is progressing at a good pace. Three-phase supply has already been completed in Devarapalem and we are targeting July 30 as the completion date for all areas,” he said.

The MLA expressed gratitude to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu for promptly releasing the funds for the project.

Officials stated that once completed, the project is expected to permanently resolve electricity issues in rural parts of the constituency, bringing long-awaited relief to residents and boosting local development.