Rs 23.44 Crore Road Works Launched to Improve Tribal Connectivity in Kurupam

Andhra Pradesh
28 Jan 2026 9:52 PM IST

28 Jan 2026 9:52 PM IST

Kurupam MLA and Government Whip Toyaka Jagadeeswari, along with Parvathipuram Manyam district collector Dr N. Prabhakara Reddy, on Wednesday laid foundation stones for a series of road projects in Komarada mandal, aimed at improving connectivity in remote tribal areas. (Representational Image: DC)

Visakhapatnam: Kurupam MLA and Government Whip Toyaka Jagadeeswari, along with Parvathipuram Manyam district collector Dr N. Prabhakara Reddy, on Wednesday laid foundation stones for a series of road projects in Komarada mandal, aimed at improving connectivity in remote tribal areas.

Speaking on the occasion, the collector said the district administration was giving priority to strengthening transport infrastructure in tribal habitations that have suffered from poor connectivity for decades. As part of the initiative, 60 bituminous roads will be constructed across 11 villages in Komarada mandal at an estimated cost of ₹23.44 crore.

Prabhakara Reddy said substantial funds have been allocated under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) to improve basic infrastructure in the mandal. He expressed confidence that the new roads would significantly ease travel for tribal residents and ensure faster access to healthcare facilities during emergencies.

Local villagers welcomed the initiative and thanked MLA Jagadeeswari for facilitating the long-pending road works. The Collector said the projects marked a major step towards integrating remote tribal villages with mainstream development and improving access to essential services.

