Rs 19,000 Crore Earmarked For Health Sector: Durgesh

Kakinada: Tourism minister Kandula Durgesh said the state government has allocated Rs 19,000 crore for the medical and health sector in the Budget to make Andhra Pradesh a “healthy, wealthy and happy” State.

Speaking at a programme in Nidadavole on Sunday, the minister said 863 Primary Health Centres would be strengthened and upgraded with improved facilities. He distributed Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) cheques worth Rs 29,45,512 and letters of credit to 26 beneficiaries.

Durgesh said that Rs 4,85,87,498 had been disbursed so far to 635 beneficiaries under the CMRF scheme. He added that applicants were receiving financial assistance within a short period of applying.

He thanked Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan for prioritising healthcare and patient welfare.

Later, during a temple development programme at Kakaraparru village in Peravali mandal, Durgesh said the Nidadavole Assembly constituency would be developed in an integrated manner and directed officials to ensure quality in drainage and other works.

Earlier in the day, he flagged off a 5-km run at Rajamahendravaram on the occasion of ‘Happy Sunday’. Actor Bhadram and others participated.