Rs 1.67 Crore Released for Works in 12 Pacs in Erstwhile Chittoor District

Tirupati: The District Cooperative Central Bank (DCCB) has released Rs 1.67 crore for construction and repair works in 12 Primary Agricultural Cooperative Credit Societies (PACS), also known as single window societies, in the erstwhile Chittoor district.

Disclosing the details, DCCB chief executive officer Shankar Babu said Rs 39 lakh had been sanctioned for the construction of a 15-room building on vacant land at Kalikiri. An amount of Rs 25 lakh and Rs 21 lakh was released for the compound walls at Penumuru PACS and around the petrol bunk operated under Thangellapalem PACS. Further, Rs 14 lakh was released for additional construction at the Thangellapalem petrol bunk.

To prevent encroachment on vacant land at Kapuganneri, Rs 20 lakh was sanctioned for constructing a godown. At Vayalpad, Kosalanagar, and Srirangarajapuram PACS, Rs 10 lakh, Rs 9 lakh, and Rs 13.50 lakh was sanctioned respectively. Repairs to the PACS building at Palamaner will be taken up with Rs 5.90 lakh, while Rs 3 lakh has been released for counters at B. Kothakota and Rs 5 lakh for building construction at Gangadharanellore.

At Sompalle PACS, Rs 3 lakh was sanctioned for repairs to the building and godown. Shankar Babu said the amounts had been released as loans to the respective PACS. The societies will have to repay the dues to the DCCB within 36 months at an interest rate of 11%, reduced from 12%.