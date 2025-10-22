Rs 15 Lakh Ex-gratia for Victims of Firecracker Unit Blast

Vijayawada:Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 15 lakh each from the state government to the families of those killed in the recent firecracker unit blast at Rayavaram in the BR Ambedkar Konaseema district.

He said on Tuesday that officials must ensure that the compensation is disbursed immediately to these families.

Earlier in the day, members of the panel that probed the mishap, S Suresh Kumar and Ake Ravi Krishna submitted a detailed report to the CM here. They noted that the explosion occurred while 14 workers were engaged in the preparation of firecrackers in a single shed, where explosive materials were also stored.

The probe revealed that sparks caused by the use of iron equipment triggered the blast – which meant a violation of safety norms. The manufacturing centre had not adhered to any safety regulations, the probe team said.Expressing concern over the negligence, the CM directed officials to take preventive measures to avert such tragedies in the future. Before granting licences to firecracker manufacturing units, officials must conduct continuous inspections to ensure compliance with safety standards, he said.

Naidu ordered the installation of CCTV cameras at all units and said their functioning must be monitored round-the-clock through a central control room.

The CM emphasized that all purchases of raw materials and details of manufacturing processes should be recorded online for effective transparency and supervision. Unauthorized or unregulated units must not be allowed to operate. Violators would face stringent action under the Preventive Detention (PD) Act. Every worker in the manufacturing units must be covered by mandatory personal insurance

Home minister Vangalapudi Anitha, DGP Harish Gupta and other senior officials participated in the review meeting.