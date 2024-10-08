Rs 140cr sanctioned for Prakasam: Minister Dola

Kurnool: Social Welfare Minister Dola Sri Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy has said a fund of Rs 140 crore has been sanctioned for various development projects in the combined Prakasam district in the first four months of the TD-led alliance government.











Starting from October 14, the foundation stone-laying ceremonies will be held for a week as part of the Palle Panduga programme, he said while speaking at the Praja Samasyala Parishkara Vedika at Singarayakonda in Kondapi constituency on Monday.The minister received 91 petitions, a majority of them concerning revenue issues and pensions. He promised the public that Rs 4 lakh each would be released as new housing grants. A fund of `17 crore has been approved for road and canal construction in Kondapi constituency alone.The government is committed to providing free gas to the poor during Deepavali and ensuring implementation of welfare schemes for all eligible persons.New pensions will also be issued to those who qualify, Swamy said.Ongole RDO Lakshmi Prasanna, tahsildar Ravi, MPDO Jayamani and other mandal officers were present.