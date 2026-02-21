Rs 100 cr Cheque Given To 561 SHGs in Palnadu District

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu flagged off Swaccha Ratham, used to collect solid waste at Vinukonda in Palnadu district on Saturday.

Participating in the Swacch Andhra-Swarna Andhra programe in Vinukonda, he directed the officials to ensure that door-to-door collection of garbage was taken up in all the villages Palnadu district, by the end of March.

He visited various stalls set up by different government departments at an exhibition and reviewed the works being done by the officials. He also visited the chilli and maize processing plants and Bharat Mission Grameen stalls erected by the self help groups. Naidu handed over Rs 100.14 crore cheque to 561 SHGs in the district.

He also visited a stall that displayed various products made using maize waste and asked the officials to ensure that the production cost of maize was cut down.

Ministers Narayana, Gottipati Ravikumar, Swacch Andhra Corporation chairman Pattabhiram, collector Kruttika Shukla and others were present.