Rs 10 Cr Pending NREGS Funds Released for Prakasam: Dola

Nellore: Social welfare minister Dola Sri Bala Veeranjaneya swamy said on Tuesday that Rs 10 crore pending NREGS funds were released for Prakasam district.

The amount will soon be credited directly into the accounts of workers. In a statement, the minister said the previous government had withheld the funds “out of sheer political vendetta,” causing unnecessary hardship to workers.

He added that the present coalition government is fulfilling its commitment by clearing the arrears. Highlighting development works under the coalition government, Dola said that in just one and a half years, NREGS development works worth Rs 170 crore were completed in Prakasam district.

Additionally, Rs 140 crore was spent under panchayati raj for constructing CC roads and BT roads in the district. The minister expressed gratitude to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan for their intervention in ensuring the release of the funds.