Rs 1 Crore Per District Under APEPDCL to Prevent Electrical Accidents

Vijayawada:Energy minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar has informed the state Assembly that ` 1 crore has been sanctioned for each district under the jurisdiction of AP-EPDCL to prevent electrical accidents.

Responding to a question from Nellimarla MLA Lokam Naga Madhavi about frequent electrical accidents from high-tension power lines passing close to residential houses, the minister said the distribution lines were being laid as per established rules and safety norms.



However, safety issues arose primarily due to construction of houses beneath existing power lines after their installation. He emphasised that lack of awareness and unauthorised constructions under power lines were the main causes of such accidents.



Kumar informed the house that the electricity officials are conducting awareness programmes in villages and towns to educate the public about electrical safety. He urged citizens to immediately inform the authorities if they noticed any dangerous or vulnerable power lines or poles.



The minister said, “If affected individuals submit applications seeking relocation of lines or poles, the department would examine the requests and take action.”



In the Vizianagaram district, several power line relocations have already been carried out using MP funds, he said.

The minister affirmed that the government was giving special priority to the prevention of electrical accidents. Accidents have been occurring while farmers harvest palm oil plantations. Appropriate preventive measures are being implemented, he said.

“Panchayat and municipal authorities have been advised not to grant permissions for house construction beneath power lines in future. The administration remains dedicated to ensuring public safety and preventing electrical accidents across the state,” he added.