RR Constructions Penalised

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (TGRERA) has imposed a penalty on the builder of Sree Vajra Residency for not registering the project and not giving Occupancy Certificates (OCs) to home buyers after three years of signing.

In a complaint to TGRERA, Mudrakartha Veenadhari, who bought a flat in 2021, said the builder RR Constructions had not completed construction and basic facilities, like plumbing, drainage lines, water supply and power, were not provided.

She also pointed out that the builder added 10 flats instead of the eight that were officially approved. She further said the parking area was being used illegally.

RR Constructions has denied all the claims. They said the project followed the approved plan and blamed the landowners for adding extra flats. They also argued that the project is small and doesn’t need RERA registration.

RERA held the builder responsible and imposed a penalty for failure to register the project. It has ordered them to fix the construction issues, provide the OCs and follow all legal rules.