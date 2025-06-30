RPI Leader Unveils Ambedkar Statue In AP

VIJAYAWADA: Republican Party of India AP president Uppuleti Devi Prasad has inaugurated a statue of B.R. Ambedkar in Ghantasalapalem, Krishna district, on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Devi Prasad has urged the community to promote and uphold the teachings of B.R. Ambedkar. He emphasised the importance of introducing Ambedkar teachings to younger generations. He also called for the government to incorporate lessons about him and his contributions to the school curriculum.

He offered heartfelt tributes to Ambedkar and praised his efforts towards the uplift of marginalised communities. Furthermore, he highlighted Ambedkar’s role in nation-building post-Independence.

Devi Prasad said Ambedkar was the architect of The Constitution and played a vital role in establishing key institutions such as the Reserve Bank of India and the Supreme Court of India.

Further, he acknowledged Ambedkar’s contribution to the freedom struggle and his negotiations with the British during the round table conferences.

He pointed out that the caste system had excluded various castes from educational institutions for centuries. He also mentioned that Ambedkar founded the Republican Party of India and contested elections in Maharashtra.

The Republican Party of India has now expanded to Andhra Pradesh and plans to contest the upcoming Assembly and Parliamentary elections in the state in 2029. He appealed to the public for their support for the RPI in the forthcoming elections.