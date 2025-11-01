RPF, GRP Crack Down on Ganja Smuggling Under Operation NARCOS

Vijayawada:In a series of coordinated operations under Operation NARCOS, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Vijayawada Division, South Central Railway, along with the Government Railway Police (GRP), Crime Intelligence Branch (CIB), and Crime Prevention and Detection Squads (CPDS), have successfully busted multiple narcotic smuggling attempts through trains and railway premises.

The week-long operation, carried out between October 24 and 30, resulted in the seizure of 190.3 kilograms of dry ganja worth approximately Rs 8.79 lakh and the arrest of four offenders involved in illegal transport.

Joint enforcement teams conducted inspections at Samalkot, Bapatla, Rajahmundry, Gudur, and Ongole railway stations. The largest recovery took place at Samalkot, where 15 unclaimed bags containing 140 kilograms of dry ganja were found in the sleeper coaches of the Tatanagar–Yesvantpur Express. Additional seizures included 21 kilograms of ganja from an individual at Bapatla and multiple arrests at Rajahmundry and Gudur stations. Officials said the successful operation was the result of close coordination between RPF, GRP, and intelligence teams, acting swiftly on tip-offs and passenger complaints received via the Rail Madad platform. The seized contraband and the arrested offenders have been handed over to the respective GRP stations for legal action under the NDPS Act, 1985.