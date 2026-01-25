RPF Constable Dies After Service Weapon Misfires at Dhone Railway Station

Nandyal: A 50-year-old RPF constable died after his service weapon misfired while he was depositing it at Dhone railway station in Nandyal district on early Sunday, an official said. The incident occurred around 3.30 am when the constable, identified as P Peddayya, got off a train after completing escort duty.

"Peddayya died as the gun misfired while depositing the weapon after escort duty. The gun misfired and the bullet hit his face, killing him on the spot," the official told PTI.

The official said the deceased constable's family is currently staying in Kurnool district.

Railway police have registered a case under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).