Rozgar Mela Delivers 10 Lakh Jobs: Minister Srinivasa Varma

Vijayawada: Union minister of state for heavy industries and steel, Bhupatiraju Srinivasa Varma, announced that the union government has provided employment to nearly 10 lakh youth through 17 editions of the Rozgar Mela. As part of the 17th tranche of the Rozgar Mela, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed newly appointed officials across 40 locations in the country virtually on Friday. The Rozgar Mela in Andhra Pradesh was held at two locations: Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam. The Vijayawada event was held at the divisional railway auditorium, near the Railway Station, Vijayawada, where 69 candidates from seven different central government departments received their appointment orders. Among them, 45 candidates were from Indian Railways, 13 from the Department of Posts, four from the Employees' State Insurance Corporation, three from the Ministry of Home Affairs, two from the Airports Authority of India, and one each from the Department of Financial Services and ISRO. The event was graced by several distinguished dignitaries, including union minister Bhupatiraju Srinivasa Varma and B. P. Sridevi, chief postmaster general, Andhra Pradesh circle; P. E. Edwin, additional divisional railway manager (infrastructure), Vijayawada division; and D. S. V. R. Murthy, postmaster general, Vijayawada region.

Addressing the gathering, Bhupatiraju Srinivasa Varma stated that the government is also encouraging massive private sector employment through initiatives such as “Make in India,” aligning with the vision of achieving Viksit Bharat by 2047. He said the Rozgar Mela reaffirms the Centre’s commitment to employment generation and nation-building, empowering youth to actively participate in the country’s developmental journey and contribute to India’s growth story.