Row over fish caught by fishermen in Machilipatnam
Fisheries department denies fishermen’s claim of teak fish, clarifies it was whale fish
DC CORRESPONDENT
VIJAYAWADA, JULY 28
A controversy erupted after some fishermen claimed to have netted a teak fish (stingray) near the sea off Gilakaladindi in Machilipatnam, Krishna district. Fisheries officials rubbished the claim.
According to reports, fishermen who ventured into the sea netted a teak fish weighing 1.5 tonnes near the Gilakaladindi coast. Subsequently, traders based out of Chennai, purchased it from the fishermen.
However, Krishna district fisheries development officer Chandrasekhar told Deccan Chronicle that this was a whale shark (Rhincodon typus) and not teak fish.
