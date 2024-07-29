Top
Home » Southern States » Andhra Pradesh

Row over fish caught by fishermen in Machilipatnam

Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
28 July 2024 7:00 PM GMT
Row over fish caught by fishermen in Machilipatnam
x
Fishermen from Gilakaladindi, a coastal village in Krishna District’s Machilipatnam, made a significant catch today, reeling in a 1,500 kg whale shark. The enormous fish was brought ashore with the help of a crane.



Fisheries department denies fishermen’s claim of teak fish, clarifies it was whale fish

DC CORRESPONDENT
VIJAYAWADA, JULY 28

A controversy erupted after some fishermen claimed to have netted a teak fish (stingray) near the sea off Gilakaladindi in Machilipatnam, Krishna district. Fisheries officials rubbished the claim.

According to reports, fishermen who ventured into the sea netted a teak fish weighing 1.5 tonnes near the Gilakaladindi coast. Subsequently, traders based out of Chennai, purchased it from the fishermen.

However, Krishna district fisheries development officer Chandrasekhar told Deccan Chronicle that this was a whale shark (Rhincodon typus) and not teak fish.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick