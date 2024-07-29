Row over fish caught by fishermen in Machilipatnam





Fisheries department denies fishermen’s claim of teak fish, clarifies it was whale fishDC CORRESPONDENTVIJAYAWADA, JULY 28A controversy erupted after some fishermen claimed to have netted a teak fish (stingray) near the sea off Gilakaladindi in Machilipatnam, Krishna district. Fisheries officials rubbished the claim.According to reports, fishermen who ventured into the sea netted a teak fish weighing 1.5 tonnes near the Gilakaladindi coast. Subsequently, traders based out of Chennai, purchased it from the fishermen.However, Krishna district fisheries development officer Chandrasekhar told Deccan Chronicle that this was a whale shark (Rhincodon typus) and not teak fish.