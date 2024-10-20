Routine Doli Journeys for regnant Women Highlight Infrastructure Deficiencies in ASR District

Visakhapatnam: In the Alluri Sitarama Raju district, the practice of transporting pregnant women by 'doli' has become increasingly common. Badnaini Ramulamma, a resident of Karrigada village in the Gumma Panchayat of Ananthagiri mandal, recently experienced labour pains. Her husband, Sanyasi Rao, and her elder brother, Baddani Bojjanna, carried her in a 'doli' for five kilometres from their hilltop village to the Gumma Panchayat Centre. Due to the absence of an ambulance at the Gumma Panchayat Centre, Ramulamma was transported to the hospital in the S Kota area via a private auto-rickshaw.

Sanyasi Rao expressed his frustration to the Deccan Chronicle, stating, “The Chief Minister has instructed that 'doli' journeys should no longer occur in the state. However, our agency lacks proper roads. Even when roads are available, the absence of ambulances hampers access to healthcare facilities. It raises the question of the progress made in the 78 years since independence.” He emphasised the urgent need for the immediate construction of the approved road.