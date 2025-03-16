Rotary Club starts Mother's Milk Bank in Vijayawada

Vijayawada:Cinema actress and producer Namrata Mahesh Babu on Sunday inaugurated the Mother's Milk Bank in Vijayawada, funded by the Rotary Club in association with Andhra Hospitals.

As a part of its community service, the Rotary Club of Vijayawada has undertaken the project through Andhra Hospitals to provide mother’s milk to neonates who are unable to get milk from their natural mothers for a variety of reasons.



Speaking on the occasion, Namrata said the purpose of the Mother's Milk Bank is to collect breast milk from donors and provide it to newborns. Lactating mothers will donate their excess breast milk to the bank for neonates who cannot get their mother’s milk.



The cost of the milk bank project is ₹37.24 lakh. It aims to provide mother’s milk to 7,200 neonates per year. Andhra Hospitals has provided infrastructure facilities for the project.



The Mother’s Milk Bank will be a permanent one and first of its kind in the state of Andhra Pradesh.