Roll back Rs 6,073 crore FPPCA charges from power consumers: CPM

Vijayawada: Cadres of the CPM, led by secretariat member Ch. Babu Rao, staged a dharna protest at Dharna Chowk, demanding that the state government roll back its decision to collect Rs 6,073 crore in Fuel and Power Purchase Cost Adjustment (FPPCA) charges from domestic power consumers. The AP Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) granted permission for state-owned utilities—APCPDCL, APSPDCL, and APEPDCL—to impose these charges for power consumed during the 2022-23 financial year.





During the protest, CPM leaders burned copies of the APERC order and raised slogans against the TDP-led NDA government for burdening the public. They accused the NDA alliance government of failing to fulfill its election promise to reduce power bills, instead imposing a significant financial burden. The CPM leaders criticized the government's decision to collect an additional tariff of Rs 0.85 per unit for 15 months, from November 2024 to January 2026, from domestic users for the power they consume.



