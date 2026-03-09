Role Of AI And ML In Developing Nano And Pico Scale Devices Explained At CU Meet

A special lecture was given by Prof Srinivasa Rao Pentyala, Professor in the department of Mathematics and Computing from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Dhanbad. He explained the emerging techniques and models in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, which could help control pollution in cities as also in weather prediction, designing of cooling chips for developing Nano and Pico scale automobiles.

He elaborated on various learning paradigms, including supervised, unsupervised, and reinforcement learning, and their roles in managing large-scale AI applications. He highlighted the diverse applications of AI and ML in applied sciences, including healthcare, finance, transportation, environmental modelling, scientific computing and in the design of nano- and pico-scale motors and cooling chips for advanced automobiles.

Vice-Chancellor Prof SA Kori, registrar Prof SB Kivade, dean Prof C Sheela Reddy and several others were present. The event was coordinated by convener Thota Siva and co-convener A Naresh.

Faculty members and students from the Department of Mathematics and Computing, along with participants from other departments, gained valuable insights into the advanced applications and future scope of AI and ML, a CU release said.